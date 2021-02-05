A Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting a St. Gabriel man on Highland Road after an altercation between them has been indicted on a manslaughter count.

Juan Contreras, 21, of the 5100 block of Highland, is charged in the Oct. 3 killing of Francisco Koslowski, also 21.

Police found Koslowski outside Contreras' residence suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting followed after an altercation between the two men, police have said.

Manslaughter is punishable by up to 40 years in prison.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted Contreras on Thursday. The case has been assigned to state District Judge Fred Crifasi.