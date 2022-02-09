Two alleged members of a violent Baton Rouge drug gang were indicted Wednesday on murder and attempted murder in an August double shooting in Zion City.
Marvin Rizay Payne, 32, of the 5200 block of Stearns Street, and Jeremy Payne, 29, of the 6700 block of Vineyard Drive, are charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
Both men, alleged members of the Zion City street gang 5400 Boys, are accused in the Aug. 16 shooting death of Jordan Jenkins, 26, on Simplex Street, who was found dead in a ditch. Another man was hospitalized with injuries.
Marvin Payne also was indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies have identified him in court documents as a leader of the gang.
The Paynes are related, but authorities say they have been unable to pinpoint exactly how.
Zion City is a neighborhood off Plank Road near Glen Oaks. Authorities have called 5400 Boys a violent drug gang that deals heroin, cocaine and other illegal substances.
Various local law enforcement agencies have been involved with an ongoing probe into the group, which has yielded several arrests — but no charges as serious as those handed up Wednesday. The other cases accuse members of drug and weapons offenses.
Authorities have said previously they believe the group is responsible for multiple homicides.