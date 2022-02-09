Baton Rouge rapper Lit Yoshi will apparently remain jailed until his July 18 trial on seven attempted first-degree murder counts stemming from a pair of rap-rivalry shootings in the city in 2020.
Attorneys for the rapper, whose given name is Mieyoshi Edwards, on Wednesday withdrew a motion they filed in December to reinstate his bond and make him eligible for release. The lawyers said new DNA evidence played a role in their withdrawing the motion.
Edwards, 23, was under house arrest in south Florida awaiting trial in Baton Rouge on the attempted murder charges when he was arrested in July in yet another rap-related shooting in 2020 — this one in Slidell.
That arrest prompted the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office to ask Smith to revoke Edwards' bond. Prosecutors cited the Slidell arrest and the fact that guns were found at the Florida home. Edwards is not supposed to be around guns.
State District Judge Tarvald Smith revoked Edwards' $1.82 million bond in September and sent him back to jail. The judge had set that bond in the summer of 2020.
In their motion to reinstate his bond, Edwards' lawyers argued the guns did not belong to Edwards and that neither his fingerprints nor his DNA was found on the guns. Ryan Beaulieu, one of Edwards' attorneys, did not give Smith a reason when he informed the judge Wednesday that the motion was being withdrawn.
But Dedrick Moore, who also represents the rapper, acknowledged outside Smith's courtroom that prosecutors have given the defense a report that indicates Edwards' DNA had been found on some of the guns.
Moore said the new information is one of the reasons the motion to reinstate bond was withdrawn. Moore added that the defense would like to independently test the DNA results.
"We want to make sure our pleadings are correct," he said, adding that it is possible the motion to reinstate bond could be brought up again before trial.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said the FBI Crime Lab found Edwards' DNA on "multiple guns" in the Florida home.
Edwards had relocated to Florida after posting bond in August 2020, a move Smith called prudent for his safety. But shortly thereafter the judge scolded Edwards for treating his house arrest as a "paid vacation."
The attempted first-degree murder counts that Edwards faces in Baton Rouge stem from two shootings — one on April 20, 2020, and the other July 4 of that year — that injured three adults and two children.
The Slidell shooting also occurred in April 2020.
Detectives have attributed the shootings to a feud between the rival NBA (Never Broke Again) and TBG (Top Boy Gorilla) record labels, groups that authorities also have described as gangs.
Edwards performs under the TBG label. Rival Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, founded the NBA group.
Fellow local rapper Fredo Bang, whose given name is Fredrick Givens, also was arrested during the south Florida raid after federal agents searched the home belonging to Givens and found the guns, and a stolen car. Givens also performs under the TBG label.
Law enforcement officials had previously announced they were investigating Givens and Edwards in connection with a May 2019 shooting in Miami targeting Gaulden. Neither has been charged in that case, though Smith has ruled that evidence from the Miami incident and the Slidell shooting can be used against Edwards in his ongoing attempted murder case in Baton Rouge.
On Mother’s Day 2019, gunmen opened fire on Gaulden and his entourage outside the Trump International Hotel in Miami; his girlfriend was wounded. Members of his crew, who were legally armed, returned fire, fatally striking a bystander. Miami-Dade police ruled Gaulden’s associates acted in self-defense.
The NBA and TBG groups have a long history of deadly violence against each other, dating back to the 2017 slaying of rapper Garrett "Gee Money" Burton, a TBG leader.
Gaulden associate Deandre Fields, of New Roads, was arrested in 2019 in Burton's killing and indicted on a second-degree murder charge last year. Fields himself was shot in April 2020, and Edwards has been charged with attempted murder in that case.
Gaulden was indicted in March by a federal grand jury in Baton Rouge on charges that he possessed a firearm as a felon in September 2020 and that he also possessed a firearm not registered to him in a federal database. He also was indicted in August on a weapons charge by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles after he was allegedly found in possession of a pistol and ammunition when agents picked him up in California on the arrest warrant out of Baton Rouge.
He is currently under house arrest in Utah while awaiting trial on his federal charges.
Gaulden was given a suspended 10-year prison term in August 2017 and put on probation for three years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm in a 2016 nonfatal shooting.