A Baton Rouge criminal court judge who is suing 14 of his colleagues and three former judges in an attempt to use his seniority to move to the civil bench is challenging their use of court funds to pay their legal bills.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham revealed in a recent court filing that most of his fellow 19th Judicial District Court judges voted in October to use Judicial Expense Fund monies to hire and pay private attorneys.

The minutes of that Oct. 27 full judges meeting are attached to the filing and indicate that 11 of the 19th JDC judges voted to allocate from the JEF $10,000 for each judge and former judge named as defendants in the lawsuit to pay their legal bills. Higginbotham abstained.

That’s a total of $170,000.

Higginbotham and his lawyer, sister Whitney Higginbotham Greene, are questioning that arrangement and asking a retired judge appointed by the state Supreme Court to hear the case, or the high court itself to look into the matter.

"Plaintiff prays for guidance to address the expenditure of court resources and government money that may not comply with LSA R.S. 13:992 in that these disbursements are not made to enhance the function of the court," Greene writes in her brother's third amending and supplemental petition.

The 19th JDC Judicial Expense Fund is embodied in that state statute.

Higginbotham initially sued only East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court Doug Welborn in December 2020, complaining of the clerk's refusal to assign civil cases to him after longtime 19th JDC Judge Janice Clark retired at the end of 2020.

After retired Judge Emile St. Pierre told Higginbotham he needed to add his 19th JDC colleagues as defendants, Higginbotham amended his lawsuit last summer and named his 14 sitting colleagues as well as former 19th JDC Judges Bonnie Jackson, Richard Anderson and Clark as defendants.

In his third amended petition filed Jan. 3, Higginbotham and his attorney argue it "may be appropriate" for St. Pierre to address the JEF issue, "or alternatively, request that the Louisiana Supreme Court invoke their supervisory jurisdiction … to address the expenditure of court resources and governmental money from the 19th JDC Judicial Expense Fund that does not seem to enhance the function of the court per LSA R.S. 13:992."

The JEF receives two-thirds of its funding from the city-parish and most of the remainder from court costs and fines.

The state statute says the judges can use the JEF to pay the salaries of their court reporters, secretarial, clerical, research, administrative or other court personnel.

The statute also says the judges may utilize JEF monies to pay all or any part of the cost of establishing and/or maintaining a law library for the court, or for buying or maintaining any type of equipment, supplies or other items consistent with or germane to the efficient operation of the court.

"In general, the judicial expense fund is established and may be used for any purpose or purposes connected with, incidental to or related to the proper administration or function of the said court or the offices of the individual judges …," the statute reads.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Several former 19th JDC insiders said what the judges voted to do in terms of the JEF and Higginbotham's lawsuit appears to be lawful but looks bad and doesn't pass the smell test.

In Higginbotham's third petition, he also says his 19th JDC colleagues have rejected his latest request to move to the civil bench and take over the docket previously held by former Judge William Morvant, who retired at the end of 2021.

Higginbotham claims his colleagues have ignored his seniority on the court in terms of Clark's and Morvant's civil seats "contrary to law and their own policy/rule."

"Allowing a judge in the 19th JDC to consent to move to the civil bench is non-discretionary, the procedure has been laid out and has been followed until it became Judge Higginbotham's turn," Greene claims in the petition.

+3 Judge Higginbotham presses his claim to the civil docket. Could it be a stepping-stone move? Baton Rouge state Judge Beau Higginbotham told a special judge Monday that a majority of his 19th Judicial District Court colleagues ignored t…

She says judges on the 19th JDC have moved between the criminal and civil bench based on seniority for at least 35 to 40 years.

"Ironically, every 19th JDC judge ever to occupy the civil bench, past and present, got there by the existence of a rule. If a rule exists, then it must be followed," Greene argues.

Greene suggested during a hearing in the case last month that the 19th JDC's vote in December 2020 denying her brother's request to move to the civil bench was "personal," but she did not elaborate.

Higginbotham was elected to the 19th JDC Division M seat in 2014, then to the Division C seat nearer to his home in 2019. Both seats are criminal divisions. When Clark retired at the end of 2020, Higginbotham claimed he was "next in line" based on seniority to move to the civil bench.

But a majority of Higginbotham's colleagues decided he lost his seniority on the court when he switched criminal divisions, and lost his right to lay claim to Clark's old civil seat. Higginbotham claims there was "no gap" in his service on the court and that he has a "rightful claim to the civil bench."

+3 Why judge Beau Higginbotham is suing to move into a vacant civil seat in Baton Rouge Judge Beau Higginbotham, who has sat on the 19th Judicial District Court's criminal bench for six years, is fighting for what he calls his "ri…

His lawsuit says that at a Dec. 9, 2020, meeting of the 19th JDC judges, he formally moved to be assigned to the civil bench, and Morvant seconded the motion, but it did not pass. Judge Don Johnson then offered a motion to assign the civil spot to his twin brother, Judge Ron Johnson, and the motion was approved. Ron Johnson was elected in 2019.

For the past year, Ron Johnson and fellow 19th JDC Judge Kelly Balfour have evenly shared those civil cases while also splitting a criminal docket.

Higginbotham is the son of former state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham and ex-19th JDC Judge Leo Higginbotham.