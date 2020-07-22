A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison for various drug and firearm convictions.
Justin Williams, 31, was convicted on distribution of heroin, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the Middle District of Louisiana. Williams received a 110-month sentence in addition to five years of supervised release after his imprisonment.
The firearm that led to his conviction must also be forfeited.
Williams sold heroin to a confidential informant in March of 2019, according to statements made in Williams’ guilty plea. After East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s detectives stopped Williams’ car following the transaction, they discovered heroin, a stolen Glock 9mm pistol with a fully loaded 30-round extended magazine, and more than $2,000 in cash.
Williams had several previous convictions. In 2009 he was convicted on illegal possession of stolen things and cruelty to the infirm, and in 2013 he was convicted on and possession of Schedule II drugs.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, with assistance from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.