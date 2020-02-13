A 45-year-old Livingston man was convicted in the enticement of a minor, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
The jury unanimously convicted Jonathan Francis Kimbrell after a four-day trial, according to a press release from the office.
Kimbrell spent a month in 2019 communicating online with undercover FBI agents who played the parts of an 11-year-old girl, her stepfather and her mother, according to the release.
Kimbrell exchanged hundreds of emails with the FBI agents, the release says. Through the correspondence, Kimbrell believed the "stepfather" had repeatedly molested his "stepdaughter" and was offering the girl for sexual encounters with other adults. After detailing his intentions to the undercover agents and then meeting them at a restaurant to "discuss the ground rules for his first sexual encounter with the 11-year-old," Kimbrell was arrested.
He faces a maximum sentence of no less than 10 years and up to life in federal prison, a fine of $250,000 and supervised release of not less than five years. Kimbrell will also be required to register with federal and state sex offender registries.