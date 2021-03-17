Three retired federal judges have taken the highly unusual step of intervening in the case of a Baton Rouge woman who claims a local prosecutor mishandled her 2016 rape case involving an Angola deputy warden.

The former judges, one an ex-U.S. Attorney General, say a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made a "mistake" last month when it ordered the dismissal of Priscilla Lefebure's lawsuit against 20th Judicial District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla.

Lefebure alleges D'Aquilla failed to adequately pursue rape charges against then-Angola assistant warden Barrett Boeker.

Lefebure's attorney last month asked the entire 5th Circuit to rehear the case and revive the lawsuit.

+3 Woman appeals dismissal of lawsuit claiming West Feliciana DA mishandled her rape case A lawyer for a Baton Rouge woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by an Angola deputy warden several times in 2016 is asking an appellate…

In a brief filed Friday in support of Lefebure, former 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Alex Kozinski and ex-U.S. District Judges F.A. Little Jr., of Louisiana, and Michael Mukasey, of New York, joined the call for the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit to rehear the case.

Mukasey was the nation's attorney general during the last 14 months of President George W. Bush's term.

The 5th Circuit panel, in its Feb. 9 ruling, called the conduct of local law enforcement in the case "sickening," but the panel said it had no authority to force D'Aquilla or any district attorney to investigate or prosecute someone and, as a result, had to end her lawsuit.

+3 She sued a prosecutor for mishandling her rape case. She lost, but a judge called it 'sickening' A reluctant federal appellate court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed an Angola deputy warden raped her several times in 20…

In their brief, the former judges said the 5th Circuit panel's ruling eliminated "an entire class of law enforcement-related equal protection claims, just as our national dialogue over discriminatory law enforcement has begun."

"Like the panel judges, we are sickened by the conduct of local law enforcement in this case," they wrote in the brief filed by New Orleans lawyer Sara Johnson.

"It shocks any semblance of a decent sensibility that there are places left in America where a sheriff and district attorney routinely fail to collect and process rape kits, where an assailant's `we got a little rough' is accepted at face value by law enforcement, where the victim is the one investigated, and where the well-connected can avoid spending even a night in jail after being arrested on suspicion of the most depraved conduct," the former judges said.