A homeless man accused of breaking into a 75-year-old Baton Rouge woman's house and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint was indicted Thursday on a rape charge that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.
Conway Tullier, 46, also was indicted on a home invasion count in addition to first-degree rape stemming from the November incident off of Essen Lane.
Tullier has a previous conviction in Florida for trying to strangle a 20-year-old woman with a shoelace in 2011. Authorities said he was a transient at the time. He served most of a 10-year prison term and was released in January 2020.
In the Baton Rouge case, the victim found Tullier standing in her bathroom doorway on Nov. 16 wearing a ski mask, underwear and socks while holding a silver kitchen knife. He forced her to drink alcohol and then raped her, an arrest affidavit says.
Tullier fell asleep on the victim's bed, and he was still asleep when sheriff's deputies arrived to take him into custody, the affidavit goes on to say.
Detectives say they searched the house and found the man's backpack, shoes and shirt; the shoes matched imprints in the dirt behind the garage.
Tullier admitted entering the home and consuming alcohol, but refused to answer further questions without a lawyer, according to the affidavit.
He remains jailed. The case has been assigned to state District Judge Fred Crifasi.