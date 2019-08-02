A Baton Rouge man captured on video kicking a suspected Mall of Louisiana shoplifter while security officers held her down on the ground will be formally charged, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said.

Frank Lamb, 74, of 12238 Tickfaw Drive, was arrested on a count of simple battery the day after the Feb. 14 incident.

Latonya G. Hamilton, 49, of 6475 Blueberry St. in Baton Rouge, was booked the day of the incident on counts of theft, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.

Prosecutors filed a bill of information Tuesday charging Hamilton with those same four counts.

Moore said Thursday he anticipates the filing of formal charges against Lamb soon.

The viral video that shows Lamb kicking Hamilton in the mall paring lot was taken by a passerby.

+2 Viral video shows man, now facing battery count, appearing to kick Macy's shoplifter An incident involving a suspected shoplifter at the Mall of Louisiana led to the arrest of 73-year-old Baton Rouge man after a video taken by …

Lamb later told deputies he was "only trying to help" and said he used his foot in an attempt to move Hamilton's hands away, an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrest report states. Lamb said he'd had four whiskey-based drinks before the incident.

Online court records do not indicate whether Lamb or Hamilton have hired lawyers.

The incident began when a Macy's asset protection employee reported seeing Hamilton walk into the store's dressing rooms with a large black purse and a handful of clothing items that she did not appear to have when walking back out, the arrest report says.

The employee found no clothes inside the dressing room when she checked, so she followed Hamilton and assumed she had them in her purse to steal them, according to the report.

The employee saw Hamilton leave the store with the bag full of items and approached her outside the store, identifying herself as an employee. A struggle over the purse ensued before both women fell to the ground, the report says. Hamilton ripped a necklace from the woman's neck and broke her earbuds.

Mall security responded to help detain Hamilton until the Sheriff's Office arrived. But as they restrained her, Lamb allegedly kicked Hamilton in the face, the report states.

The video of the incident appears to show multiple people pinning Hamilton to the ground awaiting law enforcement. A man, who police have identified as Lamb, walks over and kicks Hamilton in the face several times.

Hamilton told deputies the man screamed obscenities at her before kicking her, and deputies wrote in Lamb's arrest report that Hamilton had a swollen and black left eye.

The witness who recorded the incident on his cellphone told deputies he saw Lamb scream at Hamilton and kick her. Another witness said Lamb screamed and pointed fingers at Hamilton and kicked her in the face twice, the report states.