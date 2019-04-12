A jury won't be allowed to hear about Max Gruver's alleged alcohol and marijuana use when a former LSU student stands trial in the 2017 hazing death of the 18-year-old fraternity pledge, a Baton Rouge judge ruled Friday.

Matthew Naquin, 21, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, is scheduled to stand trial on negligent homicide July 8.

His lead attorney, John McLindon, argued Friday to state District Judge Beau Higginbotham that evidence of Gruver's alleged drinking and marijuana use was so-called "habit evidence" that a jury should be allowed to consider.

However, East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson called the defense request "victim shaming" and argued that claims of Gruver's use of alcohol and marijuana are not admissible at trial.

Higginbotham agreed with Johnson and said the alleged evidence won't be allowed to be presented to the jury.

McLindon said he will ask the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal to reverse the judge.

Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, died Sept. 14, 2017, of alcohol poisoning following a hazing ritual dubbed “Bible study,” in which Phi Delta Theta pledges were required to chug hard liquor if they gave incorrect answers to questions about the fraternity.

An autopsy showed his blood-alcohol level was a shocking 0.495 percent, which is more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. The autopsy also detected the chemical found in marijuana, THC, in his system.

McLindon filed a motion in late February that quotes fraternity members who described Gruver as a “party animal” who drank alcohol and smoked marijuana on a daily basis in the month he was on the school's campus and showed up “high” to the September 2017 hazing ritual before his death.

Gruver's roommate stated in an interview that Gruver, who was on the LSU campus about 30 days, was "sober for maybe five of those nights," the court filing says. Another witness told the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office it was commonplace for him to see Gruver drunk, so he “did not think much of it when Max was laid out on the couch” following the hazing ritual, the filing states.

Court documents filed previously in the case claim Naquin was adamant about not wanting Gruver in Phi Delta Theta, and that Naquin was warned by members of the fraternity — just days before Gruver died — to tone down his interactions with pledges. He was told his actions with pledges were extreme and dangerous, the documents allege. Higginbotham has ruled that prosecutors can use that evidence at Naquin’s trial.

Naquin's former roommate, Ryan Matthew Isto, 19, of Butte, Montana, and ex-LSU student Sean-Paul Gott, 22, of Lafayette, pleaded "no contest" last fall to misdemeanor hazing in the Gruver case and agreed to testify at Naquin's trial. Another former LSU student charged with hazing, Patrick Andrew Forde, 21, of Westwood, Massachusetts, has promised to cooperate with prosecutors and testify at the trial. The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office will decide later whether to prosecute Forde.

Phi Delta Theta has been banned from LSU's campus until at least 2033.