A former Baker cosmetology and barber school owner's convictions in a federal financial aid fraud scheme were affirmed Wednesday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

Alden Hall, 59, of Baton Rouge, was found guilty in 2017 of theft of government funds, fraudulently obtaining financial assistance funds, and money laundering.

Hall, who owned Alden's School of Cosmetology and Alden's School of Barbering, was sentenced last year to 2 1/2 years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $276,000 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Education.

She does not dispute that the cosmetology school fraudulently obtained federal funds for ineligible students and individuals who never attended the school, the appellate court said. Nor does she dispute that the school inflated the number of hours attended by students to increase the funds paid on their behalf.

Hall, however, claims the government presented insufficient evidence to prove her knowledge of and involvement in the fraud scheme.

"A reasonable jury could have found that Hall knew about and was involved in (the cosmetology school's) fraudulent behavior," the appeals court wrote.

Hall was the sole owner of the cosmetology school and the only person who stood to benefit from the fraud, the court said.