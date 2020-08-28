Sentencing for a Slaughter man who accidentally killed his girlfriend while shooting at his brother's dog in 2018 has been pushed back to Oct. 28.

Rhykem Rogers, 29, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but state District Judge Tarvald Smith said a presentence investigation that he ordered in June has not been completed.

"This case I don't want to go into blindly," the judge said. "I want to see the presentence investigation."

Rogers pleaded guilty in June to negligent homicide in the death of Cherish Faith Smith, 23. He faces a sentence ranging from probation to five years in prison.

Smith had given birth to the couple's daughter three weeks before the Feb. 25, 2018, shooting.

Rogers had been out with his brother and mother drinking and returned with his brother to the couple's home on McHugh Road in Baker, where his brother often stayed, according to an arrest report.

Rogers demanded that his brother leave after the two men got into a heated argument. Rogers then released his brother's pit bull from the backyard and started shooting at the dog with a semi-automatic handgun as the dog ran across the street, the report states. He missed the dog but accidentally hit Smith, the report says.

Police later found a 9 mm handgun across the street from Rogers and Smith's home, a gun that Rogers told detectives was his, according to the report.