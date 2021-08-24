An alleged serial killer accused of fatally shooting three homeless people near downtown Baton Rouge in December 2019 is being sent to a state mental facility for evaluation.

State District Judge Tarvald Smith made the call Monday based on the advice of two psychiatrists he appointed to weigh in on whether Jeremy Anderson was sane at the time of the shootings and can assist his attorneys.

The judge scheduled a sanity hearing for Nov. 10. Anderson will be evaluated at the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System in Jackson.

Anderson, 30, of Baton Rouge, has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of Tony Williams. But his lawyers have said he intends to enter dual pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

Anderson's attorneys contend he didn't know right from wrong when he allegedly shot Williams to death on Dec. 27, 2019, at an empty house in the 100 block of 18th Street near Convention Street.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III has said his office will prosecute Anderson as a serial killer and introduce evidence of the Dec. 13, 2019, killings of Christina Fowler and Gregory Corcoran at Anderson's trial in the slaying of Williams, 50.

All three victims were shot in the head.

Fowler, 53, and Corcoran, 40, were found dead beneath the North Boulevard overpass. They were huddled in blankets by an empty shopping cart less than a block from Anderson's home on South 17th Street.

Williams' body was found just a few hundred feet from Anderson's house.

Anderson was arrested after officers got a tip from someone who heard him confess to the killing of Williams, BRPD Chief Murphy Paul has said.

When officers questioned Anderson he made incriminating statements that placed him at the crime scene, according to Muprhy. Anderson's arrest report says that while giving a statement to detectives, he confessed to killing Fowler and Corcoran.

Police have not released a motive for the slayings, and it's not known whether the victims were killed at random or specifically targeted — either for being homeless or for some other reason. Police said they weren't sure whether Anderson knew the victims.

Moore has not indicated whether his office will seek the death penalty. If it chooses not to, Anderson would be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.