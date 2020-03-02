An elderly Zachary man who found his 73-year-old wife bound and shot to death in their home last March will testify this summer in the case of three Ethel men accused in her slaying, even though no trial date has been set.

Due to Art Schultz's age — he's 77 — the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office requested a judge's permission to perpetuate his testimony in case he is not available when the trial is held. Schultz will turn 78 in early October.

State District Judge Richard Anderson on Monday set a June 29 date for Schultz to appear in his 19th Judicial District courtroom to give his testimony in the case against brothers Adrian, 24, and Courtland Curtis, 26, and Donevan Brown, 23.

Each man is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated burglary in the March 21 killing of Frances Jane Schultz. A second-degree murder conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

If Art Schultz is available to testify at the trial, he will be required to do so.

The perpetuation of testimony is seldom seen in the 19th Judicial District Court.

Assistant District Attorney Kathleen Barrios, who is prosecuting the Schultz killing, used the legal procedure several years ago in another murder case in Baton Rouge. In that case, Michael Hebert was convicted in 2015 of killing his younger brother in the driveway of their parents' Chateau Drive home in 2013. Barrios perpetuated the testimony of a witness in their 80s, and the witness died before the trial was held. The perpetuated testimony was presented to the jury.

Art Schultz found his wife of 54 years in the living room of their Brian Road residence after he returned from a funeral for an old friend. She was tied up with duct tape and shot in the head multiple times.

Art Shultz had previously hired Adrian Curtis to help bale hay, authorities have said. Schultz had a hay baling business on the couple's property and also kept horses, often hiring help to assist him, authorities have said.

Adrian Curtis told investigators that Brown drove him and his brother to the Schultz home, the men's arrest warrants state. Once there, Adrian Curtis said, his brother used his shoulder to force his way through the home's front storm door and then dragged Frances Schultz into the living room. All three men tied her up with duct tape, binding her arms and legs, and covering her eyes and mouth, the reports say.

They then rummaged through the home, opening drawers and closets looking for valuables. According to their arrest reports, the men took two guns as well as a solitaire diamond ring. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux has said other valuables were taken.

Investigators believe Courtland Curtis used one of the stolen guns to shoot Schultz, the sheriff said.

There were many signs a struggle occurred between Frances Schultz and her assailants, according to arrest documents. Investigators were able to match DNA from her fingernails with Adrian Curtis, the documents say.

Adrian Curtis became a suspect because at the Schultz house Curtis's nickname and phone number were written on a notepad, which the couple often used to write down important information or notes to each other, Gautreaux has said.

Art Schultz later told investigators the note was not there when he left the home that day for the funeral; he recognized the handwriting as his wife's.