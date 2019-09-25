A 44-year-old man has admitted his involvement in a Mexican-based drug ring that distributed cocaine and heroin from Mexico to Baton Rouge, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said Wednesday.
Jaime Gabriel Grimaldi Pena, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges involving cocaine and heroin.
Pena admitted he was the Baton Rouge point of distribution in 2017 and 2018 for a drug trafficking organization that distributed those drugs from Mexico throughout the United States, including Baton Rouge, Fremin stated.
Pena also worked as a mechanic for vehicles used by the organization to transport illegal drugs, installing hidden compartments to hide drugs and drug proceeds and also installing tracking devices on the vehicles, he said.
U.S. District Judge John deGravelles did not set a sentencing date for Pena.