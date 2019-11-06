Alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe, who is set to stand trial in December in East Feliciana Parish on two murder counts and an attempted murder charge, will now go on trial in June in East Baton Rouge Parish in a third killing.

Sharpe, 38, of Clinton, was slated to be tried March 2 in Baton Rouge in the September 2017 shooting death of former BREC Commissioner Carroll Breeden Sr., but the second-degree murder trial was pushed back Wednesday to June 22 due to scheduling concerns.

+6 Accused Baton Rouge-area serial killer not insane during 2017 shootings; trial set for March A Clinton man who told authorities he killed a former BREC commissioner and two other men in 2017 to fill hunting “tags” issued to him by the …

Breeden, 66, was fatally shot while working in his front yard on Pride-Port Hudson Road.

Sharpe will be tried Dec. 9 in East Feliciana on a second-degree murder count in the July 2017 shooting death of Thomas Bass, first-degree murder in the fatal October 2017 shooting of Brad DeFranceschi, and attempted first-degree murder in the September 2017 wounding of Buck Hornsby.

Bass, 62, was killed outside his La. 960 residence; DeFranceschi, 48, was slain outside his home on the Avondale Scout Reservation on La. 63; and Hornsby was wounded outside his residence close to La. 63. He was shot a week before Breeden was killed.

Sharpe, who has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity, told investigators he shot his victims to fill hunting "tags" issued to him by the government.

+8 Alleged East Feliciana serial killer told authorities he killed three men to fill hunting 'tags,' filings show A man accused of killing three Clinton-area men last year told investigators he shot them because — as though he were deer hunting — he was "f…

Doctors who examined Sharpe have reported he was not insane at the time of the shootings. Sharpe has been declared competent to stand trial by judges in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana.

The shootings occurred within a 25-mile radius of Clinton. Sharpe called police and identified himself as the shooter, authorities have said.