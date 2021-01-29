A state trooper accused of shooting an unarmed man during a 2018 traffic stop in Baton Rouge, partially paralyzing him, pleaded not guilty Friday.

Kasha Domingue, 43, of Baton Rouge, was indicted in October on counts of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon in the shooting of Clifton Dilley, who was 19 at the time.

The battery charge carries up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The weapon count is punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of $1,000.

Domingue, who graduated from the Louisiana State Police training academy in December 2015, appeared Friday before state District Judge Tiffany Foxworth in civilian clothes. She remains on administrative leave.

"We absolutely believe that she is not guilty," her attorney, retired Baton Rouge police officer Tommy Dewey, said outside the courtroom after the arraignment. "We look forward to the opportunity to prove that in front of a judge or jury."

The shooting occurred July 10, 2018, behind Village Grocery on Perkins Road.

Dilley was a passenger in a car whose driver had been pulled over for allegedly making an illegal U-turn. Domingue allegedly shot at Dilley while he fled, striking him in the back.

A state investigator's affidavit says Dilley was charging toward Domingue when he was shot, but Dilley's federal lawsuit claims he was running away.

Domingue initially reported to dispatch that she had fired her stun gun at Dilley, rather than her service weapon, which slowed the emergency response, the lawsuit alleges.

"We want the opportunity to explore and explain that in the future," Dewey said Friday.

Dilley's lawsuit says surveillance footage from Village Grocery provided evidence of the encounter. Dewey said he has not yet seen the video.

"The state will provide us all their evidence," he added.

The Advocate reported in 2018 that Domingue had been wearing a "defective" body camera that did not record the shooting, according to the trooper's attorney at the time. The lawyer also said Domingue had been driving a new State Police vehicle that was "not properly equipped" with a dashboard camera, a device that typically records all State Police traffic stops.

Just hours before Dilley's shooting, Domingue fired her stun gun after pulling over a vehicle without a license plate in Baton Rouge. A passenger also fled the scene and Domingue fired her stun gun at him as he climbed a residential fence on Oak Creek Road, a use of force report states.

That was one of three prior instances within an eight-month span in which Domingue fired a stun gun at people she encountered while on duty, all of whom were unarmed, according to use of force documents obtained from State Police.

Domingue's next court date is April 29.