As he asked a Baton Rouge judge to let former LSU football player Drake Davis off probation after Davis' third domestic violence offense, Davis’ attorney said in court Thursday that Davis is now on Southern University’s football team.
But Southern’s athletic director, Roman Banks, said that’s inaccurate. Davis, though enrolled as a student at Southern University, “is not involved directly or indirectly with our football program,” Banks said in an email Thursday.
The issue came up when Davis appeared in court for one of multiple cases in which he has pleaded guilty to battery of a dating partner. At least three separate women have accused Davis of dating violence, and his case has been among the most high-profile amid recent backlash over how LSU treated cases of dating violence and sexual assault on campus over the past several years.
Davis, who enrolled at LSU in 2016, was later kicked off the football team and expelled from school after multiple dating violence arrests in 2018 and 2019. He pleaded guilty in district court in 2020 to a third offense of battery of a dating partner, a misdemeanor.
At that time, Baton Rouge District Judge Tarvald Smith suspended a 6-month prison sentence and instead placed Davis on unsupervised probation, ordered him to pay $585 in court costs and fines and ordered him to speak with a youth football team in the area.
As Smith took up a review of Davis’ case on Thursday, attorney Stephen Sterling told Smith that Davis was making “great progress.” Sterling used Davis’ status at Southern University as an example of that, and told the judge that Davis is both enrolled as a student and playing on Southern’s football team.
Smith asked Davis which position he was playing, and Davis told him that he’s a receiver.
But that’s not true, according to Southern University officials. Davis was admitted as a student for the spring 2022 semester, but he is not on Southern’s football roster. And Southern has been denying rumors otherwise for months — Davis posted on social media in February that he was thankful to Southern “for giving me this opportunity! Happy to be here! #gojags”
The post is now deleted, but Southern officials also denied at the time that Davis was affiliated with their football program.
In court on Thursday, Smith told Davis that he’s gotten a second chance, but warned him that he was well-acquainted with officials at Southern and would call them if Davis stepped out of line.
“Let me admonish you, Mr. Davis” Smith said. “I’ll call Coach Dooley in one second if something is going wrong.”
Smith asked Davis if he was playing this weekend in Southern's spring game, and Davis shook his head no.
Sterling also told Smith that Davis has become a father in the past year. He's also been in therapy, and has spoken with multiple youth athletic teams. When Smith asked if Davis had paid off his court costs and fines, Sterling asked if Davis might perform community service instead.
Smith said they would set another hearing this summer to discuss it.
While the case at-issue on Thursday was Davis’ third offense of battery of a dating partner, he also pleaded guilty in 2019 to two counts of battery of a dating partner and one count of violating a protective order, all misdemeanors. A year ago, a different Baton Rouge judge terminated Davis’ probation in that case “unsatisfactorily.”
The now-deceased Baton Rouge judge Christopher Dassau lectured Davis at the time, telling him that his behavior was “taking you in the wrong direction.” Jade Lewis, the former LSU tennis player who publicly identified herself as the victim in the case, said Davis’ unwillingness to cooperate with the courts showed “the lack of respect he has for everyone.”
Lewis’ family has pushed for much harsher punishments against Davis, who has repeatedly avoided jail time despite multiple dating violence arrests. Prosecutors asked for Davis’ probation to be revoked in 2019 after he was arrested in a dating violence case involving a different woman, but the hearing never happened.
If Davis racks up another arrest on similar accounts, another conviction would automatically be upgraded to a felony because of his past.