The trial of a man accused in the 2015 slaying of a Highland Road couple in their 70s will resume Monday after a COVID outbreak among the prosecution team forced a weeklong recess.
An East Baton Rouge Parish jury had heard testimony Feb. 3 and 4 at Ernesto Alonso's trial before state District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts halted the trial Feb. 5.
Alonso, 48, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the October 2015 killing of Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier, 70, in their Highland Road home.
The victims' bodies were found inside Denis Duplantier's truck at a Hammond gas station and truck stop. Zip ties were found around the couple's necks and wrists, and Suzanne Duplantier's ankles also were bound with zip ties. Both of their mouths were covered with duct tape, and Suzanne Duplantier was wrapped tightly in a table cloth from head to waist.
Prosecutors have referred to the killings as "death by zip tie."
Alonso, who did landscaping work for the couple and lived on other property they owned on Nicholson Drive, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged. He is expected to testify after prosecutors rest their case.
His cousin, Frank Garcia, 54, of Hollywood, Florida, also was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty last fall to manslaughter in the slayings. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Alonso's attorney has indicated he wants to call Garcia as a witness.
Jurors already have heard from more than a dozen witnesses, including several Baton Rouge and Hammond police officers, a Louisiana State Police crime scene investigator, East Baton Rouge's coroner, and one of the couple's daughters.
This week, the jury is expected to hear from authorities in Hollywood, Florida, about items found in Garcia's home that were allegedly stolen from the Duplantier home, including $160,000 in cash as well as jewelry and valuable coins.
Alonso's videotaped statement to Florida authorities also is expected to be played for the jury.
The trial is projected to conclude later this week.