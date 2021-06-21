Six years after an Ascension Parish couple was found guilty in a Medicaid fraud scheme involving their personal care company, an appeals court has acquitted the husband while affirming his wife's conviction.

The now-defunct Millennium Health Care Services LLC had offices in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs and Lafayette. Personal care attendants help elderly and disabled Medicaid patients with daily activities such as bathing, grooming, dressing and eating.

Former Millennium owner Dwaine Joseph Woods Sr., of Prairieville, and Dynetta Hadrick Woods were found guilty in 2015 of taking part in a plot to forge CPR and first aid training certification documents for 19 Millennium employees to make it appear they were in compliance with requirements for personal care attendants at the time.

Dwaine Woods was initially sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $6.9 million in restitution to the state Department of Health. He was later declared indigent and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the state Attorney General's Office for the cost of prosecution and nothing to the Department of Health.

Then, in 2019, he was resentenced and given a suspended 10-year prison term and put on probation for three years.

Dynetta Woods was given a 10-year suspended prison sentence, put on probation for five years and ordered to pay nearly $55,000 in restitution. She too was later deemed indigent and ordered to pay only $10,000 to the Attorney General's Office.

Earlier this month, a three-judge panel of the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal upheld her conviction and reinstated the $55,000 restitution order against her.

A different 1st Circuit panel last week reversed Dwaine Woods' theft by fraud conviction and sentence and ordered his acquittal.

"Mr. Woods is elated to have the First Circuit enter a judgment of acquittal on his behalf after more than 10 years of fighting for his reputation and sacrificing 2 years in prison," La'Deisha Woods, his daughter and attorney, said Monday.

"Our work unfortunately is not done as we will be seeking review of Mrs. Woods conviction to the state's highest court," she added.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Dwaine Woods made several material misrepresentations in a plan of correction submitted following a 2006 Department of Health survey noting deficiencies.

The 1st Circuit said there was "no evidence in this case" that Dwaine Woods committed theft by billing the department for services not provided or by overbilling.

"The evidence failed to establish ... that the defendant's responses to the 2006 survey made his claims unauthorized for payment, i.e., `false or fraudulent,'" Circuit Judge Guy Holdridge wrote for the panel that considered Dwaine Woods' case.

Holdridge said there was no followup by the department to Woods' plan of correction "and none of the deficiencies cited in the 2006 survey resulted in the revoking of the license issued to Millennium and the defendant."

Jodi LeJeune, deputy director of the Louisiana Department of Justice's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, said Monday that the unit is reviewing the ruling.

"We will continue working diligently to save taxpayers' hard earned money and ensure services are available for those in need," she said. She said the Fraud Control Unit has obtained 300-plus convictions and recovered more than $100 million for the state's Medicaid program since 2016.

First Circuit Judge Beth Wolfe wrote for a separate panel in Dynetta Woods' case that the verdict indicates the jury accepted the testimony of her cousin, Jamaal Fletcher, and others that she was involved in the commission of the forgery of 19 CPR cards by procuring Fletcher to forge the cards and by directly or indirectly providing him with the names for the cards.

"Defrauding DHH was reasonably certain to result from the creation of the forged CPR cards," Wolfe wrote. "The defendant injured or prejudiced the rights of patients to be treated by direct service workers trained in CPR and injured or prejudiced the right of DHH to have direct service workers trained in CPR treating patients."

Fletcher, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty in 2013 to criminal conspiracy to commit forgery and was put on probation for a year. He also was ordered to reimburse the state $2,000 for the cost of his prosecution.

Millennium operated from 2004 to 2010.