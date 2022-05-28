It’s no surprise that the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is getting sued for the election maps it recently approved. Opponents threatened litigation repeatedly as the School Board wound its way to a May 5 final vote.
What’s surprising is the legal basis outlined in a 10-page lawsuit filed earlier this month.
The suit focuses on none of the issues that dominated the prior debate, which centered around whether demographic changes in the parish since 2010 should compel the School Board under federal law to create more districts where Black residents and voters are in the majority. The board currently has five White and four Black members.
Instead, the lawsuit focuses strictly on a 64-year-old state law that limits the ability of elected officials to split voting precincts when drawing their election maps. While it’s common to split precincts in Louisiana, this law forbids the practice unless the government entity is “unable” to avoid such splits.
Baton Rouge attorney Brian Blackwell argues that the School Board broke the law when it approved Plan 22, which splits four precincts, because the board was clearly able to draw a legal map. As evidence, he points to another map, called Ware/Collins Plan 1 that the board considered but rejected on May 5. That rival map splits no precincts, instead keeping them all intact.
Blackwell argues the existence of Ware/Collins Plan 1 means the law’s exception to precinct-splitting is “inapplicable,” making Plan 22 “null and void.”
“Thus the School Board had the ability to select a reapportionment plan that complied with applicable law regarding the use of whole precincts but made the choice not to do so.” Blackwell writes.
Blackwell urged the court to immediately toss Plan 22 and to adopt Ware/Collins Plan 1 instead.
In an interview, Blackwell said he thinks the board’s decision to go with a map that splits precincts when it clearly didn’t have to is such a straightforward legal problem that he’s intentionally confined his lawsuit to just that issue. In his petition, he cites no previous case law, and he said he’s not aware of any previous cases that are on point to the issue he’s raising.
The ruling in this case, he said, could affect many election maps in Louisiana, not just East Baton Rouge’s.
“That’s why I got involved in the case, because I like to break new ground,” he said.
There’s a status conference on Tuesday in which Blackwell expects State District Judge Tarvald Smith to schedule a hearing. That's when Blackwell plans to present evidence and call witnesses. The goal is to get a ruling before July 20-22, which is when qualifying occurs for Nov. 8 School Board elections.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board as of Friday had not filed an answer to the lawsuit, which was filed May 16.
Judge Smith spent 11 years on the School Board before getting elected to the judiciary in 2015. Blackwell said Smith’s past service does not pose a conflict of interest because Smith was not on the board as it was considering adoption of its new election maps.
Plan 22 is likely to preserve the current 5-4 racial balance on the board, and it could shift the board to a six White, three Black balance. It retains four majority-Black districts when you look at all residents as well as registered voters. But it has only three majority-Black districts when you look at voting-age population.
Opponents view it as one of the worst of the 19 proposed maps the School Board formally introduced in March.
The Ware/Collins Plan 1, by contrast, would expand the size of the board from nine to 11 members, with six majority-Black districts and five majority-White districts. By expanding to 11 members, the Ware/Collins Plan 1 would reverse a controversial 2014 redistricting that reduced the size of the board from 11 to nine members.
Four Baton Rouge residents agreed to be named as plaintiffs in Blackwell’s lawsuit: Adeline “Rene” Singleton, Christopher Kees, Tania Nyman and James Finney.
Nyman spoke out repeatedly during the School Board redistricting process. She said she was not previously familiar with the state law but, after reading the legal brief, was persuaded it was worth being a part of.
“It’s so simple and straightforward, and I thought it was a compelling argument, so I agreed to be a plaintiff,” Nyman said.
Blackwell’s lawsuit may soon have company.
“While they are duking it out at the state level, we’ll be fighting at the federal level,” said Kaitlyn Joshua, an organizer with the New Orleans-based Power Coalition for Equity & Justice.
The Power Coalition is working with the NAACP in crafting a lawsuit to be filed in the near future in federal court, Joshua said, and it is not dependent upon the outcome of Blackwell’s lawsuit. She said it will include a lot of the objections raised during the months of debates over School Board redistricting, but it’s not clear which ones yet.
She said the legal team has been working independently of Blackwell.
“We didn’t know that there were other plaintiffs working on a potential suit, so it surprised us as well,” she said.