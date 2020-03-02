A Zachary man was sentenced to life in prison Monday in what a judge called a "bizarre scheme" that involved abducting a Baton Rouge firefighter at gunpoint and forcing him to withdraw cash from several ATMs.

Jaylan Tyrelle Franklin, 24, was convicted last fall of aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated burglary stemming from the May 2018 incident.

Franklin, who was 22 at the time, was shot, wounded and detained by the victim until police arrived.

Ad hoc Judge Tony Marabella noted Monday that Franklin had prior misdemeanor convictions for simple criminal damage to property and hit-and-run driving. His probation was revoked in both of those cases, the judge said.

"It is very clear to this court … that he has never taken responsibility for his actions," Marabella said. "He has been given mercy by the criminal justice system. He has not taken advantage of that."

Franklin twice declined the judge's invitation to make a statement to the court.

The aggravated kidnapping charge carried a mandatory term of life behind bars. The judge also sentenced Franklin to 35 years for armed robbery and 20 years for aggravated burglary, but he ordered all of the sentences to run concurrently.

Franklin was riding a bicycle when he approached the firefighter, who also is a reserve deputy constable, as the victim was leaving his under-construction home on Ligon Road in Zachary. Franklin lived on the same block.

Franklin demanded the firefighter's money, but when he said he had no cash on him, Franklin pulled out a gun and forced him to go to an ATM to take out cash, authorities said.

Franklin forced the man to drive to several ATM locations to withdraw cash, but Franklin was dissatisfied with the amount of money he received, and directed the firefighter to go back to his home in Baker to get his wife's ATM card.

The firefighter told Franklin to wait outside the home because he had large dogs that would attack. Franklin agreed, but warned the firefighter that he would kill him and his family if he didn't return to the vehicle. Franklin even asked specifically which windows in the home belonged to the firefighter's son.

Once inside his house, the firefighter told his wife to call police and armed himself. But before police arrived, Franklin entered the home without permission. The firefighter used his own weapon to fire one shot at Franklin.

Franklin fell to the ground, injured, and the firefighter was able to physically restrain him before police arrived.

Franklin told detectives he "made a stupid mistake and robbed the victim of about $1,000 because he was going through a rough time," his arrest report stated.