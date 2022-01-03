A Baton Rouge man's claim that he accidentally shot his girlfriend to death in 2014 has been rejected by an appeals court that said a balled-up, bloody sweater found near her body contained bone and bullet fragments, hair from her body, and gunpowder burn marks.

East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors argued at Jason Allen Bringier's 2019 trial that he used the sweater to muffle the sound of the gunshot fired into the head of Lucinda Ann White, 30.

Bringier, 40 and the biological father of two of her three children, was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Baton Rouge man guilty in 2014 slaying of longtime girlfriend; boy testifies at trial A Baton Rouge man who first told authorities his longtime girlfriend fatally shot herself, then said he accidentally shot her at her apartment…

The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal on Thursday affirmed his conviction and sentence. The case is expected to move to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Bringier argued in his appeal that the trial judge erred in allowing a detective, who was not qualified as an expert, to give opinion testimony that blood splatter evidence was inconsistent with Bringier's explanation of how the shooting occurred.

Rather than being speculative opinion evidence, the 1st Circuit said, East Baton Rouge sheriff's detective Rob Chambers' testimony was a recitation of facts based upon his personal observation of blood splatter at the scene.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"Detective Chambers made the reasonable inference that if the victim had been standing up when the defendant shot her, as the defendant claimed, the blood splatter would have been higher up on the closet doors rather than on the bed," Circuit Judge Wayne Ray Chutz wrote.

Chutz added that the unanimous guilty verdict in the case "was surely unattributable to the challenged testimony, which was only one of many pieces of evidence that cast doubt on the defendant's theory that he accidentally shot the victim in the head while she was falling back."

Bringier initially told police that White, his longtime girlfriend, shot herself, Chutz noted. Bringier told a deputy at the scene that White went into one of her children's bedrooms to retrieve some clothing, while holding a gun, and that he heard a gunshot shortly thereafter, according to prosecutors.

One of White’s children, who was 4 at the time of his mother’s death, testified at the trial that he was downstairs on March 24, 2014, when he heard a noise upstairs that sounded like a “bump.” Before that, he said, he had tried to go into his upstairs bedroom to watch a movie but the door was locked. That room is where his mother died.

Bringier did not testify in his own defense, but his attorney argued to the jury that Bringier accidentally shot White when she stumbled into him in one of her children's bedrooms in her Toulon Street apartment.

Baton Rouge man on trial in fatal 2014 shooting of girlfriend; murder or accident? A Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting his longtime girlfriend more than five years ago is being tried this week on second-degree murde…

Prosecutors argued Bringier intentionally shot White after forcing his way into the upstairs bedroom and holding her down on a bed. White’s autopsy revealed fresh injuries to her wrists, they said.