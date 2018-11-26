A Zachary man's conviction for trafficking large quantities of cocaine in the Baton Rouge area has been affirmed by a federal appellate court.

Wilbert Mathes, 42, was found guilty in 2016 and later sentenced by U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick to 27 years in federal prison. She also ordered him to forfeit $593,000 in drug proceeds.

Mathes shipped cocaine from Houston to Baton Rouge and sold it here in 2010 and 2011, federal prosecutors said. He led a large drug enterprise involving seven other men who were convicted in separate trials.

Mathes' brother, Broderick Mathes, 41, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty in the case to drug, firearm, conspiracy and other federal charges and was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans affirmed Wilbert Mathes' conviction last week.