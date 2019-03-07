A 20-year-old Baker man accused in the fatal September shooting of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims will have his request for a lower bail heard on March 21, a state judge decided Thursday.

Dyteon Simpson, who is being held on $350,000 bail, recently sent a handwritten letter to District Judge Don Johnson saying he is "totally remorseful" for the killing and asking for a bail reduction.

Simpson's attorneys asked the judge Thursday to schedule the hearing in two weeks, so a March 21 date was set.

Simpson is accused of shooting Sims, 20, in the head after Sims intervened in a fistfight to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off the Southern University campus.

DNA evidence retrieved from a pair of glasses found on the scene matched a DNA sample that Simpson give investigators, authorities have said. Those glasses, according to witnesses, were knocked off the shooter’s face during the fight on Sept. 28, an arrest report states.

Simpson, who faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder, confessed to punching Sims’ friend and then intentionally shooting Sims, police have said.

Sims, a former University High standout player, is the son of Wayne Sims, who played basketball for LSU in the late 1980s under then-Coach Dale Brown.