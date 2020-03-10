A Baton Rouge man accused of killing and dismembering his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, in 2011 rejected an offer Tuesday to plead guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice in return for a 50-year prison term.

Oscar Lozada, 44, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder. His trial is scheduled for July 13.

Prosecutor Dana Cummings said in court that all negotiations with Lozada are now off. Cummings said the offer was made to Lozada to spare the victim's family, including the couple's young daughter, from having to endure a trial.

Sylviane Lozada's body has never been found, but her blood was discovered on the ceiling and walls of the garage at the family's Spring Lake Drive home in Baton Rouge.

Oscar Lozada had purchased buckets and concrete around the time of his wife's disappearance in July 2011, court filings indicate.

Authorities say he fled to his home country of Venezuela with the couple's daughter after his wife went missing. He was arrested in Mexico in late 2018 and brought back to Baton Rouge.

Lozada confessed to killing and dismembering his wife, authorities said, but he later tried to have the confession thrown out. The Louisiana Supreme Court has said the confession can be used at his trial.

The girl, now 13, lives with her mother's family in Belgium, her mother's home country.