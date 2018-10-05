gavel
Two Baton Rouge men, one with alleged ties to a Mexican drug cartel, were convicted following a nine-day narcotics trafficking trial, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin reported Friday.

The case, which dates back to 2015, involved the largest seizure of methamphetamine -- roughly 20 pounds -- in the history of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Oscar Machado-Galeana was found guilty Thursday of drug trafficking, money laundering and a firearm violation, Fremin said. The drugs involved were methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

Roy Martin Herrera-Romero was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Machado-Galeana, who was allegedly tied to the Sinaloan cartel in Mexico, faces no less than 15 years behind bars and up to life in prison, Fremin stated. Herrera-Romero could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

Trial testimony indicted Machado-Galeana obtained methamphetamine and heroin from a source in Lafayette and marijuana from a source in California, and distributed the drugs to dealers in the Baton Rouge and LaPlace areas, Fremin said.

