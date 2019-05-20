The husband of slain Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada is asking a state appellate court to throw out his October confession to killing and dismembering his wife.

Oscar Lozada's attorneys claim an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's detective did not honor his request for a lawyer, so all statements he made to the detective should be suppressed.

Retired state District Judge Bruce Bennett, who is currently presiding over the second-degree murder case after state District Judge Trudy White moved to a section of the 19th Judicial District Court that handles civil matters, denied Lozada's suppression motion on April 15.

Lozada initially told the detective, Maj. Todd Morris, that he wanted a lawyer but later said he wanted to cooperate, according to a portion of Lozada's Oct. 5 interview played in court last month.

Prosecutor Dana Cummings had argued to Bennett that Lozada's confession was freely and voluntarily given.

The judge ruled that Lozada, 43, "wanted to do the interview more than he wanted an attorney there."

In an appeal filed last week at the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge, Assistant Public Defender Quintillis Lawrence contends Bennett erred in ruling the way he did.

"There is nothing in the case law that points to a balancing test as to a defendant's desire to cooperate versus his constitutional right to an attorney, especially when that right has been invoked, as was here," Lawrence argues.

Sylviane Lozada's body has never been found. Her husband was arrested last fall after his extradition from Mexico.

Cummings stated for the first time in documents last month that her body was dismembered and disposed of in buckets. The prosecutor wrote that Lozada on Oct. 8 "willingly traveled with detectives in an attempt to guide them to the locations where he disposed of the buckets containing the dismembered body of Sylviane Finck."

Previous court filings mentioned Lozada had bought buckets and concrete around the time of his wife's disappearance.

Her blood was discovered on the ceiling and walls of the garage at the family's Spring Lake Drive home in Baton Rouge after her July 2011 disappearance.