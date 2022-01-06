A Baton Rouge man twice convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2003 was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday, despite a prosecutor's call for the maximum penalty of 20 years.

Sedrick Hills — whose first conviction and 12-year sentence were thrown out after the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed non-unanimous jury verdicts — isn't expected to stay behind bars for long because he was given credit for time already served in the roller coaster case.

Jury finds Baton Rouge man guilty in retrial of 2003 rape case An East Baton Rouge jury on Thursday convicted a man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2003 after deliberations were delayed because of …

State District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts actually sentenced Hills to eight years in prison Thursday, but she suspended six years of that term. The judge cited Hills' minimal criminal history and the fact that he is married, has four children and owns a business and a home.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Sonya Cardia-Porter, who told Foxworth-Roberts moments before the sentencing that the victim would be satisfied with a 15-year term, objected to the judge's sentence.

"I don't think there's a resolution that can be reached where all parties will be happy," Foxworth-Roberts said from the bench.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said afterward his office respects the court and the difficult job judges have, and he acknowledged that Hills had a minimal criminal history prior to the sexual assault. But he said it is the state's position that the sentence "does not reflect justice for the victim."

"This woman was a juvenile when the offense occurred. She has endured two trials and gave a very powerful statement," Moore said. "She has dealt with this offense and waited for the day to see justice served for 18 years -- over half of her life. The crime has impacted everything about her life and will continue to do so."

Hills, who was formally charged in 2014 after DNA evidence linked him to the sexual assault, was found guilty in 2018 of forcible rape and another sexual assault-related charge. The verdicts were 11-1 and 10-2, respectively.

Those convictions were tossed out in 2020 after the Supreme Court used a New Orleans case to outlaw split-jury verdicts.

Convicted Baton Rouge rapist granted new trial due to non-unanimous verdicts For the second time in as many years, a convicted Baton Rouge rapist has been granted a new trial — this time because the jury's verdicts were…

Hills, 47, was found guilty again last September on the sexual assault-related charge but acquitted of forcible rape.

The victim appeared in court via Zoom on Thursday and said the sexual assault has taken 18 years of her life.

"This whole case is like a nightmare on repeat for me," she said, referring to the fact that she testified at two trials and two sentencing hearings.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

But the woman, who went on to earn a law degree, added that her life is "beautiful" and she is "flourishing."

She said she spoke Thursday not only on her own behalf, but for all young victims of sexual abuse.

"I urge more people to stand up," she said.

The court proceeding began with Hills' attorney, Robert Tucker Sr., asking the judge for a post-verdict judgment of acquittal, but she denied that request. Tucker argued the verdict was "contrary to all that was put into the record."

But Cardia-Porter told Foxworth-Roberts the jury rendered a "just verdict."

Tucker referred to the victim several times as the "alleged victim." The woman, however, said, "I know what happened."

"He was found guilty. It's not alleged," she said. The woman testified at Hills' trials that he sexually assaulted her after giving her a ride home from a Sunday church service.

Tucker said Hills maintains he is innocent. The lawyer said he believes his client.

The court case has had its share of twists and turns.

The original trial judge, Trudy White, granted Hills a new trial after she considered evidence from a Black juror who claimed a White juror had made racist remarks about Hills, who is Black. An appeals court found the claim not credible and reversed White's order.

After White moved from the criminal bench to the civil bench, a retired judge who imposed the 12-year sentence on Hills offered to reduce that term if Hills would offer, and the woman would accept, a $150,000 payment. The woman said she didn't want a payment.

Baton Rouge judge said he proposed a rapist pay his victim $150K to empower her A retired judge who raised eyebrows last week when he told a convicted Baton Rouge rapist he would consider reducing a 12-year prison term if …

The judge said later he was intending only to empower the victim, not encourage bribery or extortion.