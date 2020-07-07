Shreveport City Court Judge Lee Irvin has stepped down from the bench, sending a one-sentence retirement letter to state government officials that skirted the details of the Judiciary Commission investigation that's been hanging over him for months.

Irvin has been suspended from the bench since late January, when it became public that the Judiciary Commission had opened two files “regarding possible ethical misconduct." The Louisiana Secretary of State's Office received his resignation letter on Tuesday, and the letter said his retirement became effective July 2.

Shreveport television station KTBS reported late last year that Irvin presided over a DWI case where the defendant was a romantic partner of his.

But that didn't become public knowledge until a shooting at Irvin's house one night that led to a subsequent criminal investigation.

KTBS reported that an ex-girlfriend of Irvin's showed up at his house last fall, and still had a key to let herself in. The former girlfriend found the judge with his new girlfriend — the defendant from his courtroom. The former girlfriend then shot herself in the head, but survived, according to KTBS.

Irvin's new girlfriend was appearing in his courtroom for DWI, hit-and-run and public drunkenness cases, Shreveport City Court records show. Irvin only recused himself after she had already made several courtroom appearances and pleaded not guilty in an arraignment. The Supreme Court waited two months after the shooting and recusal to temporarily disqualify Irvin from the bench while they investigated.

Retiring means that Irvin will no longer face a Judiciary Commission investigation, which could have led to repercussions ranging from a secret "admonishment" from the Judiciary Commission to the Supreme Court publicly kicking him off the bench.

The Judiciary Commission conducts investigations in full secrecy, though they have recently agreed to allow some misconduct hearings to become public.

Details of their investigation into Irvin's conduct became public because they moved in January to temporarily disqualify him from the bench. In many Judiciary Commission probes, the public never finds out that a judge has been under investigation.

Irvin's attorney, Ronald Miciotto, said Tuesday that the judge will still receive his full retirement. He said Irvin's decision to retire was unrelated to the Judiciary Commission investigation and that Irvin, 64, is "not to my knowledge" under any further investigations.

Irvin's retirement follows other high-profile resignations this year from judges who were accused of misconduct.

Assumption Parish Judge Jessie LeBlanc resigned in February after the public became aware of her sending racist text messages, and she also admitted to having an affair with a former top Assumption Parish sheriff's deputy. LeBlanc apologized for the texts.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Byron C. Williams also resigned in February, after a lengthy Judiciary Commission investigation into allegations of groping and other inappropriate sexual behavior that he denied.