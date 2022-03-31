I’m tired of hearing supporters of St. George claim that legal moves to stop the creation of that breakaway entity are contrary to “the will of the voters.” Eighty percent of the voters of East Baton Rouge Parish never got a chance to vote on whether or not they wanted a new city created. Only a small, self-selected group of voters, carefully calculated to include only those voters most likely to support creation of a new city, were allowed to vote.
Even with that stacked deck, the supporters only got 54%, for a total of 17,421 votes from the 136,000 or so voters in East Baton Rouge Parish who voted that day. In other words, less than 13% of those who voted in East Baton Rouge Parish that day voted for St. George.
What St. George supporters don’t want us to know is that the very same law that allowed them to do what they did (La. R.S. 33:1, et seq.) allows the opponents of St. George to do what they are now doing. Filing suit in district court isn’t the act of disgruntled sore losers; it’s as much a part of the process as the vote was. The same Louisiana law that says a small group of people can vote to create a new city also says those who are adversely affected by the creation of a new city have the right to go to court and try to stop it.
You can’t have one (a vote by a small group of voters) without the other (an opportunity for the rest of the voters to prove in court that creation of a new city would be unworkable, unfair to them or otherwise unreasonable).
YIGAL BANDER
lawyer
Baton Rouge