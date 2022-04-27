Parents facing possible murder charges after their daughter was found dead in their Slaughter home — her body covered in feces, maggots and ulcers — said Wednesday that they suffered "heartache" of their own through the ordeal.
Sheila and Clay Fletcher released the statement through their lawyer, Steven Moore, a day after local media outlets reported on the death of their daughter, Lacey Ellen Fletcher. The 36-year-old shut-in was found dead on Jan. 3, sunken into a crater in the living-room couch where she'd anchored herself.
“They don’t want to relive the pain of losing a child through the media," Moore said. "They have been through a lot of heartache over the years. Anyone who had lost a child knows what it’s like."
When she last left the spot was uncertain, District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said this week. It might have been years ago.
“The caretakers just let her sit on the couch. She just urinated and used the bathroom on the couch,” D’Aquilla told The Advocate | Times-Picayune this week. “It was so horrific.”
D'Aquilla said in an interview that he will ask a grand jury next week to bring second-degree murder charges against Fletcher's parents. He said Fletcher suffered prolonged neglect, possibly for years, before her death in the house near Hog Bayou.
Second-degree murder charges carry a mandatory life prison sentence with no parole for adults upon a conviction. D’Aquilla said it’s unclear when Lacey Fletcher last left the living room, or if anyone but her parents had laid eyes on her in the years before she died.
Following an autopsy, Dr. Ewell Bickham III, the parish coroner, ruled Fletcher’s death a homicide and pressed for an investigation, D'Aquilla said. Bickham earlier this week declined to provide any information on the death, citing an ongoing investigation, and he did not respond to a public records request for the coroner’s report.
The Advocate | The Times-Picayune reported earlier this week that Sheila Fletcher, 64, has worked as a police and court clerk in Baker and more recently as an assistant to the city prosecutor in Zachary, according to her LinkedIn page. A Slaughter official said she resigned her post on the town’s Board of Aldermen on Jan. 24, three weeks after Lacey Fletcher’s death. She served for four years, most recently as mayor pro tem.
State business filings show Clay Fletcher is an officer of the nonprofit Baton Rouge Civil War Roundtable, which has a mission “to educate and foster an appreciation for the sacrifices made by all during the Civil War.”
Staff writer John Simerman contributed to this report.