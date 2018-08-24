Three Baton Rouge boys accused in the Aug. 11 shooting death of a man outside a North Foster Drive strip mall appeared in Juvenile Court on Friday for a detention hearing that ended up being postponed until Sept. 11.

Juvenile Court Judge Adam Haney advised the 13-, 15- and 16-year-olds that the charges are "very serious," and that the two older boys could be prosecuted in adult court and face a possible life sentence if convicted on a second-degree murder charge.

The three are accused of shooting Spencer Hebert, 32, to death near the Foster Car Wash and Atchafalaya Seafood on a Saturday afternoon.

Each suspect were brought separately to Haney's courtroom. Each wore an orange prison jumpsuit and a set of shackles. The 13-year-old, with a very slight frame that makes him appear much younger, barely filled out the jumpsuit.

Haney told each boy that the purpose of the detention hearing would be for him to determine whether probable cause exists to hold them on the charge, and if so, to set bond.

It appears the three are not related. As each teenager appeared before Haney individually, a separate set of relatives was with each.

