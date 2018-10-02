WASHINGTON — Corey Amundson, a longtime federal prosecutor in Baton Rouge who led the U.S. Attorney's Office during its investigation of the Alton Sterling shooting, will lead the Department of Justice's Office of Professional Responsibility.
Amundson led the Baton Rouge-based U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana on an interim basis after former U.S. Attorney Walt Green, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, resigned in March 2017.
Amundson returned to his role as a full-time career federal prosecutor after current Baton Rouge U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin — President Donald Trump's pick to lead the office — was confirmed to the job by the U.S. Senate in February. Amundson did not apply for the permanent position.
As the new head of the Department of Justice's Office of Professional Responsibility, Amundson will oversee investigations into alleged misconduct by Department of Justice attorneys, federal immigration judges and federal law enforcement agents.
Prior to being tapped as acting U.S. attorney, Amundson had served as first assistant U.S. Attorney and chief of the office's criminal division. He joined the Baton Rouge U.S. Attorney's Office in 2002.
As acting U.S. attorney, Amundson oversaw the federal investigation into the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old black man, by Baton Rouge Police officer Blane Salamoni in July 2016.
The shooting prompted mass protests and the federal investigation — which ended in a decision not to bring federal criminal charges — was one of the highest-profile cases in the Middle District of Louisiana in recent years.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry also declined to bring criminal charges against Salamoni under state law. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul fired Salamoni from the department, a decision the former officer is now appealing.
Much of Amundson's work earlier in his career had largely focused on prosecuting white-collar crimes and he's taught corporate and white-collar criminal law as an adjunct professor at Louisiana State University's law school.
Amundson's wife, Susan Amundson, is also an assistant U.S. attorney in Baton Rouge focused on civil litigation.