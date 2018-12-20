A Baton Rouge man accused of threatening a judge while on probation for making threats against the same judge pleaded guilty Thursday to violating a protective order issued after the initial threat.

Michael James Baxter, 28, also admitted to violating the three-year probation that state District Judge Lou Daniel imposed in September 2017. As part of the probation, Daniel had ordered Baxter to have no contact with East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court Judge Adam Haney.

Baxter was arrested again earlier this year for once again threatening Haney, who had terminated Baxter's parental rights in 2016. Baxter's child was put up for adoption.

+2 Baton Rouge man on probation for threatening local judge arrested again for alleged judicial threats A Baton Rouge man recently arrested and accused of threatening two local judges while on probation for making threats against one of them will…

Daniel on Thursday sentenced Baxter, who has been jailed since early March, to six months in jail on the protective order violation and 15 days in prison for the probation violation. The judge gave Baxter credit for the time he has served, meaning he will be released Thursday from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Daniel ordered him to report Friday to his probation officer, who will schedule a mental health evaluation for Baxter. The judge said Baxter will be under a home curfew and will be electronically monitored.

Baxter pleaded guilty last year to making social media threats against Haney. In a January 2017 Facebook post, Baxter stated, “If you want me to be quiet you have one choice, Kill me. I don’t give a f*** about your position or the 'power' you have. I will not kill you but I will say this, you better hope our paths never cross again because I will beat the s*** out of you for destroying my family without any probable cause. It would be meaningless to kill you. I wouldn’t cause your family the same pain you caused by taking a loved one away.”

Man who threatened Baton Rouge judge in letter, social media post pleads guilty, put on probation A 27-year-old man who spent eight months in jail after threatening an East Baton Rouge Parish judge is now on probation after pleading guilty …

On Jan. 3 of this year, Baxter threatened in an Instagram post to "shoot that judge in his face for every family torn apart," an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office affidavit stated.

The protective order that Daniel issued last year remains in effect through September 2020.