A state appeals court refused Tuesday to move a black man's criminal case from East Feliciana Parish because a Confederate statue stands in front of the Clinton courthouse where his case is pending.

Ronnie Anderson, of Plaquemine, claims he can't get a fair trial in East Feliciana because the statue of a Confederate soldier that has stood in front of the courthouse since 1909 is a symbol of oppression and racial intolerance.

State District Judge Kathryn "Betsy" Jones in November rejected Anderson's request to move the case to another parish.

A three-judge panel of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge voted 2-1 Tuesday to deny Anderson's appeal. Chief Judge Vanessa Whipple and Judge Michael McDonald voted against Anderson. Judge John Michael Guidry dissented.

Anderson's attorney, Niles Haymer, said he will take the matter to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Anderson is charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

