A judge ordered LSU football player Drake Davis to a 10 p.m. curfew and he must check in several times a day, according to a report by WBRZ.
Davis, a junior wide receiver, was arrested Friday and booked into Parish Prison on a count of second-degree battery.
Hours after his arrest, the victim recanted her statements. The woman had accused Davis of punching and grabbing her by the throat on multiple occasions.
Davis' attorney, Marci Blaize, said her client’s accuser provided a statement retracting the allegations to Blaize as well as to law enforcement.
“I have been contacted by the victim and she has provided me a statement that the allegations are, in fact, false," Blaize said. "It’s my understanding that she has also made similar statements to other entities in law enforcement.”
Blaize declined to provide a copy of that statement to The Advocate. It is not clear whether the accuser has hired an attorney. LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said he was unable to comment on whether the woman retracted her statements to LSU police or not, but confirmed that police continue to investigate and have forwarded the case to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore.
"My understanding is that her statement to others has changed. … I don't know the sum and substance of it totally," Moore said. "We will meet with her and continue to meet with her and, look, it is not unusual for people who have been abused to change their story and … It’s something that we always have to be mindful of and take into account. This (investigation) really is ongoing."
An LSU official said Davis has been suspended from the team indefinitely after he was arrested and booked Friday.