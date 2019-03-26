A 15-year-old boy pleaded not guilty Tuesday in the Feb. 17 shooting death of a beloved Baton Rouge gospel singer.

Percy Heard, of 3003 S. River Road, was indicted last week on second-degree murder in the killing of 35-year-old Marshall Larks.

+2 15-year-old Baton Rouge boy indicted in gospel singer's slaying A 15-year-old Baton Rouge boy accused in the fatal shooting a local gospel singer during a suspected carjacking last month was indicted on sec…

Heard, who is being held in a juvenile detention center, appeared Tuesday before state District Judge Don Johnson with his attorneys, Ronald Haley Jr. and Dedrick Moore.

"Wow! 15 years old. I've never been faced with what you're facing," the judge said as the teenager stood before him.

Johnson will hold a hearing May 6 to determine whether Heard should remain in juvenile custody or be transferred to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Larks' body was found in a wooded area in the 1100 block of Spanish Town Road. He had been shot multiple times. Larks was discovered without his belongings, police said, and the white SUV he had been driving was stolen in the encounter.

After Heard was arrested Feb. 22, Baton Rouge police spokesman L'Jean KcKneely Jr. said detectives "feel that we have our guy."

Larks, a beloved member of local church choirs and gospel groups, was known as "Hollywood" for his flashy fashion sense. He sang at LSU football legend Billy Cannon's funeral last year.