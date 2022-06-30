A Baton Rouge man admitted to conspiring to rob and kill a 13-year-old in Sorrento more than two years ago and must serve 10 years in state prison, court filings say.
Caleb Brown, 27, is one of four men accused in the November 2019 robbery and attempted murder of the youth in Ascension Parish, prosecutors say.
At the time of the incident, Ascension sheriff's deputies said the teen was found shot on Flamingo Road in Sorrento on Nov. 5 shortly before midnight; the victim survived.
The suspects' vehicle was found a short time later on La. 22 in nearby St. Amant, deputies said. La. 22 also passes through Sorrento.
Brown and another man accused in the robbery plan — Mason Nickens, 23, of Prairieville — pleaded to guilty on Monday to reduced charges in connection with their roles in the robbery and shooting, court papers say.
Nickens pleaded guilty to counts of being an accessory to armed robbery and to attempted first-degree murder and to conspiracy to commit armed robbery, court papers say. Brown pleaded guilty to counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to commit attempted second-degree murder, court minutes say.
Judge Cody Martin of the 23rd Judicial District Court gave Nickens five years in state prison with two other, shorter, parallel sentences. Brown received 10 years for each count, but they will be served at the same time.
Two other men accused of roles in the shooting and robbery, Leon Taylor, 27, and Nykolas Dykes, 26, both of Gonzales, are awaiting trial later this summer.