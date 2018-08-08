A 47-year-old Baton Rouge man who shot his then-girlfriend six times, paralyzing her, as she took a bath in February 2017 was convicted Wednesday of attempted second-degree murder.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III called Carl Thompson II’s shooting of Angela Gabriel “an act of cowardice.”

The shooting followed an argument Thompson had with Gabriel over using a nasal aspirator to suction the nose of one of their children.

Thompson faces a prison term of 10 to 50 years when state District Judge Richard Anderson sentences him Oct. 19.

The judge ordered Thompson held without bail after an East Baton Rouge Parish jury of seven men and five women found him guilty as charged following more than two hours of deliberation.

Gabriel, who gave emotional trial testimony Wednesday from a wheelchair, chose not to discuss the verdict.

Gabriel, 42, told the jury she thought she was going to die as she lay bleeding in her bathtub on Feb. 22, 2017, after Thompson — the father of her two sons — shot her multiple times while she bathed at her Lake Lawford Court home.

"I didn't want to die. I have four children. I didn't want to leave my babies," she said.

Thompson, a father of five children and a former Baton Rouge firefighter, also testified Wednesday and described his shooting of Gabriel as an out-of-body experience that came during their quarrel regarding the use of a nasal aspirator on one of their children.

"I was not in my right mind," he said.

Gabriel testified that after the shooting stopped, Thompson said to her, "Look what you made me do, Angie!"

Gabriel said she prayed while waiting for emergency responders to arrive at her home.

"I can remember asking God to forgive me for my sins because I thought I was going to die," she said.

Thompson said after he stopped firing his .40-caliber pistol, he "snapped out of it," tossed the gun down and said, "Oh my gosh, what did I just do?"

Thompson’s attorney, Mark Simmons, argued to the jury that Thompson did not have the required specific intent to kill Gabriel.

Prosecutor Melanie Fields strongly disputed that argument.

“Six shots is intent to kill,” she told jurors.

Six shell casings were recovered at the shooting scene, including five from Gabriel’s bathtub.

Moore, the district attorney, called Gabriel a strong woman and said she has been helping his office combat domestic violence.

