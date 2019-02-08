A former Elayn Hunt Correctional Center guard has admitted assaulting two handcuffed inmates at the St. Gabriel prison and failing to stop other guards from doing the same to one of the prisoners, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Adrian Almodovar III, 39, pleaded guilty in Baton Rouge federal court Thursday to willfully depriving the inmates of their right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

Almodovar admitted punching inmate John Harold multiple times in the face on Jan. 9, 2017, and also punched inmate Lonnie Bryant in the head that day, federal prosecutors said.

+2 Eight guards at Elayn Hunt prison forced from jobs over inmate beating Eight Louisiana correctional officers were fired amidst a federal investigation into a July 9 beating of an inmate in his cell at Elayn Hunt C…

U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin, of Baton Rouge, said Almodovar "dishonored himself and the countless honorable corrections officers who undertake difficult and dangerous work in our penal institutions every day."

Almodovar faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

He and seven other correctional officers were fired amidst a federal probe into the beatings. Two of those other officers also have pleaded guilty for their roles in the assaults on Harold.