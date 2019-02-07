A 36-year-old Baton Rouge man has been indicted in a home-invasion slaying on Ritterman Avenue in 2016.

Richard J. Johnson, of 3579 Victoria Drive, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, home invasion and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the killing of Juan Montgomery, 37.

Police have alleged Johnson was the gunman in the fatal Dec. 11, 2016, shooting.

Johnson, who according to the East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indictment is also known as "Muscle Head," was arrested last fall outside of Dallas.

Another man, Carl Roosevelt Smith, was arrested less than a week after the shooting, but online court records indicate a home invasion charge filed against him by prosecutors was dismissed last April.

A police report says Smith, an acquaintance of Montgomery, knocked on the door of the victim's home and called out for him. Johnson then burst into the house, headed to Montgomery's bedroom and shot him multiple times, the report states.

Montgomery's wife was in the room when he was shot, police said.

Johnson's case is assigned to state District Judge Richard Anderson.