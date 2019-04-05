A cellphone seized from a former LSU student accused in the 2017 hazing death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver has finally been unlocked after months of unsuccessful attempts, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Friday.

Moore said the FBI Crime Lab in Quantico, Virginia, unlocked the passcode-protected phone belonging to Matthew Naquin, who has refused to turn over the code to prosecutors.

Naquin, 21, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, is charged with negligent homicide in the September 2017 alcohol-related death of Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia. He is scheduled to stand trial July 8.

Prosecutors confiscated Naquin's phone in November 2017 through a search warrant, but various attempts to unlock the phone had been unsuccessful until the FBI finally gained access to its contents.

"They have provided us with the raw data from the phone and a program to read the data," the district attorney said. "It will take us some time to go through."

Moore said prosecutors are only interested in the phone's data for a specific period of time, from when Gruver began pledging with Phi Delta Theta until the time the phone was seized.

An assistant district attorney in Moore's office who is not involved in criminal cases will act as a "clean team" to make sure no communications between Naquin and any attorney are examined, Moore said.

Gruver, a Phi Delta Theta pledge, died of alcohol poisoning following a hazing ritual called "Bible study," in which pledges were required to chug hard liquor if they answered questions about the fraternity incorrectly.

Gruver's blood-alcohol level was 0.495 percent, which is more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. His autopsy also detected a chemical found in marijuana, THC, in his system.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham, who is presiding over the Naquin case, ordered Naquin in late January to turn over his phone passcode to prosecutors, but the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal froze that order on Feb. 22 while Naquin's attorneys appealed.

Moore's office sent a letter to 1st Circuit earlier this week informing the court that Naquin's phone has been unlocked and data has been retrieved. The letter stated that the issue before the appellate court in the Naquin case is essentially moot.

Moore, however, said similar issues are sure to arise in future cases and the issue will have to be addressed by higher courts eventually.

Naquin's ex-roommate, Ryan Matthew Isto, 19, of Butte, Montana, and former LSU student Sean-Paul Gott, 22, of Lafayette, have pleaded no contest to misdemeanor hazing in the Gruver case. They agreed to testify at Naquin's trial.

Another former LSU student, Patrick Andrew Forde, 21, of Westwood, Massachusetts, also has promised to cooperate with prosecutors. Moore's office will decide later whether to prosecute him.