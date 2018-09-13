The first-degree murder trial in the 2015 kidnapping and strangling of an elderly Highland Road couple was pushed back Thursday until March 18.

Ernesto LLerena Alonso, 45, and Frank Garcia, 50, were scheduled to stand trial Oct. 1, but one of Garcia's attorneys told state District Judge Trudy White that the defense needs more time to investigate the case and prepare for trial.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office did not object to the trial delay.

White also granted a request from Garcia's attorneys that he and Alonso be tried separately.

Prosecutor Ron Gathe agreed with the request but did not indicate which man would be tried first. Alonso and Garcia are cousins.

Attorneys for both men also are asking that the trial be moved out of East Baton Rouge Parish due to extensive pretrial publicity in the high-profile case. A hearing on that request will be held in November.

The bodies of Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier, 70, were discovered Oct. 19, 2015, in the back seat of their pickup at a Hammond gas station.

Alonso performed landscaping work for the Duplantiers and lived on other property owned by them.

Alonso and Garcia face mandatory sentences of life in prison if convicted as charged.