All Alex Trejos has wanted for the past 5 1/2 years is justice for his slain son Jesse, who was fatally shot in the Round Oak section of Baton Rouge.

What he got this week instead was word that the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office had dismissed all charges against the three men accused in his 20-year-old son's killing.

Trejos said the dismissal left his family "extremely confused and upset."

District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Tuesday it is his office's hope that additional information can be developed "to allow us to seek justice for this victim and his family."

Justin Michael Gill Braud, 26, of Prairieville, and Taylor Paul Besson, 26, and Kaleb Rainey, 28, both of Thibodaux, were scheduled to stand trial Monday on charges of second-degree murder, armed robbery, attempted possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and obstruction of justice.

But when state District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose called out the defendants' names, a prosecutor announced that the charges against each man were being dismissed.

"It's been 5 1/2 years; now we have nothing," Alex Trejos said Tuesday in an interview.

An East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office report says Besson was driving his truck on May 18, 2016, with Rainey and Braud as passengers when they picked up Jesse Trejos and drove off to buy illegal drugs.

After buying the narcotics, the group drove back to Kindletree Drive in Trejos' subdivision, where Braud and Trejos fought over Trejos' backpack, the report states. Braud allegedly shot Trejos, took his bag, and fled the area on foot.

But Braud's attorney, Tommy Damico, said Tuesday that Braud did not fight with Trejos over the backpack, was not the shooter and wasn't even in the car when the shots were fired.

"My client gave a consistent story exonerating himself," Damico said.

Trejos believes prosecutors weren't prepared to go to court and try the case.

"We have three guys in a truck, my son was shot and killed by these animals and all three walk free," he said. "How is this justice in America? Is the DA office competent to do their job?"

Moore said further scientific testing provided more conclusive evidence as to the most probable location of the shooter, but he said that proof was inconsistent with the defendants' previously provided "conflicting self-serving statements."

"At this point based on our standards of proof and ethical obligations as well as our belief that proof beyond a reasonable doubt to a unanimous jury was not possible, the charges were dismissed," the district attorney said.

Moore did not rule out the possibility of filing criminal charges in the future "should more credible information become available."

He also said he cannot imagine the frustration that the Trejos family has experienced since Jesse's death.

"No family should ever have to endure a loved ones violent homicide and years of litigation to end without some type of closure," Moore said. "Unfortunately based on the evidence and statements that are available this was our only course of action."

Trejos said Wednesday marks what would have been Jesse's 26th birthday.