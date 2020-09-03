A Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another inside a Pear Street home on March 4 was indicted Thursday.

A second suspect in the case was shot and killed the day after the first shooting, before police had a chance to question him. That slaying remains unsolved.

David Franklin III, 26, of the 3800 block of Dalton Street, was arrested March 18 and indicted Thursday on a second-degree murder count in the March 4 killing of Keandre Wolf, 25. He's also charged with attempted second-degree murder of Wolf's friend.

Ahmed Muhammad, a second suspect in the March 4 shooting, was fatally shot the next day in the same Old South Baton Rouge neighborhood where Wolf was killed.

Franklin's arrest report says text messages from his phone suggested he was driving his girlfriend's car and accompanied by Muhammad, his friend, the night of the Pear Street double shooting.

Muhammad was killed in a vacant lot in the 400 block of West Johnson Street, about a mile from where Wolf was shot to death.

Police have said there's no hard evidence that the deaths were connected.

A gun found in Franklin's home matched ballistic evidence collected from the Pear Street crime scene, the arrest report states. The gun was discovered in one of his boots, the report says.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury also indicted Franklin on a count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His prior conviction was for aggravated flight from an officer.

Franklin faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder. His case has been assigned to state District Judge Richard Anderson.