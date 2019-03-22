A former LSU student and fraternity brother pleaded guilty this week to pushing another student down two flights of stairs and injuring him during a 2017 fraternity preview event.

Nicholas Daniel Lorusso II, the son of former New Orleans state Rep. Nicholas "Nick" Lorusso, was given a suspended one-year prison sentence and put on bench probation for nine months by state District Judge Don Johnson.

The younger Lorusso, 21, of New Orleans, pleaded guilty Monday to two misdemeanor counts of simple battery. An unrelated marijuana possession charge was dismissed. He had pleaded not guilty to all of the charges in January.

"He's very remorseful for what he did," Lorusso's attorney, Kyle Kershaw, said Friday. Lorusso was prepared to apologize to the victim, Kershaw said, but he was not in the courtroom Monday.

The victim, who has sued Lorusso, needed 13 stitches in his cut hand and surgery to repair a fracture.

The Aug. 17, 2017, incident at the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity house took place less than a month before the Sept. 14, 2017, hazing death of LSU freshman Max Gruver at the now-defunct Phi Delta Theta house.

The victim in the incident involving Lorusso had volunteered to tour fraternity houses with potential members. While in the Delta Kappa Epsilon house, the volunteer went upstairs to make sure no potential members left the main floor, which would be a violation of the tour rules, a police report states.

When the volunteer reached the third floor a man confronted him about what he was doing upstairs. After explaining, the volunteer turned to leave but was confronted by a second man, later identified as Lorusso, who pushed him down the stairs, the report says.

The volunteer got up but Lorusso pushed him down the next set of stairs, cutting and fracturing the victim's hand, according to the report.

Lorusso was not an LSU student at the time, Kershaw has said.

Johnson also ordered Lorusso to attend an effective decision-making class, perform community service, and write a 10-page essay on controlling his temper.