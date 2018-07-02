Lawyer David Opperman, who failed to unseat 20th Judicial District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla in a heated 2014 election, was cooperating in a federal criminal probe of D'Aquilla when Opperman was accused in December of molesting a teenage girl 15 years ago, Opperman's attorney claims in court papers filed Monday.
Veteran Baton Rouge lawyer Jim Boren, who represents Opperman, is seeking to have D'Aquilla disqualified from prosecuting Opperman, an ex-prosecutor and former attorney for D’Aquilla’s wife.
D'Aquilla, the district attorney for East and West Feliciana parishes, called the claims made by Opperman and Boren "absurd and ridiculous." Nevertheless, D’Aquilla said, the prosecution of Opperman’s case has been transferred to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office “to avoid the appearance of impropriety.”
D'Aquilla said the only time he ever heard of an alleged federal probe was when Opperman made statements to that effect in the community.
The court papers allege the federal probe involved, among other things, the destruction of evidence by D’Aquilla and his granting of “an enormously generous plea deal” to a man convicted of sex crimes against children. There has “long been a notoriously known belief” that the man, Johnny D. Brown, is D’Aquilla’s half-brother, the recusal motion says.
U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said his office, as a matter of policy, neither confirms nor denies the existence of any federal investigations.
The recusal motion filed by Boren on Opperman's behalf says D'Aquilla's "knowledge of Mr. Opperman's involvement in the federal investigation against him gives D'Aquilla a personal interest in the arrest and prosecution of Mr. Opperman, since Mr. Opperman's criminal charges have prevented him from being a helpful source for the FBI in the criminal investigation against D'Aquilla."
Opperman was not indicted, but rather billed — or charged — by D'Aquilla's office in the child molestation case.
"Billing Mr. Opperman for an alleged crime that occurred over 15 years ago was the most convenient way for D'Aquilla to get Mr. Opperman to stop cooperating with the federal officials in the ongoing criminal investigation against him, and it worked," Boren contends in the motion.
When a reporter for The Advocate read that portion of the recusal motion to D’Aquilla, he replied, “I don’t know what they’re talking about. That’s just absurd and ridiculous. That’s just outrageous.”
D’Aquilla stressed he does not know Opperman’s alleged victim.
“She just came in and made charges against him,” the prosecutor said. “I had no part in her coming in and saying anything.”
D’Aquilla said he cannot understand “how our office is now being persecuted for doing our job.”
Opperman, of St. Francisville, denies the allegations against him, which date back to 2003 when his accuser was 13.
Opperman’s recusal motion notes that Opperman and D’Aquilla have “a long history of animosity towards each other.”
During the 2014 election between D’Aquilla and Opperman, a then-anonymous person created a website mocking the district attorney and accusing him of using his position to grant special legal favors for his friends. D’Aquilla complained about the site to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, which had the owner of the website remove the content and pay the state $2,500 as part of a voluntary agreement for violating the state’s trade and commerce laws.
A state investigation revealed that Robert Reinhardt, a former West Feliciana Parish employee previously prosecuted by the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, created the site that mocked D’Aquilla. Opperman acknowledged at the time that Reinhardt is one of his friends and supporters but said he had nothing to do with the website.