East Baton Rouge Parish is not the only local election where hopefuls are vying to fill a vacated seat on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal.
Just across the Mississippi River, a race for another assignment on the appellate court is in full swing. State Rep. Tanner Magee (R-Houma) will square off against 17th Judicial District Judge Steven Miller in the Nov. 8 election. The winner earns a 10-year seat on the appeals court’s first circuit, which is comprised of Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Mary, Terrebonne and West Baton Rouge parishes.
Miller and Magee, both Republicans, are running to replace Chief Judge Vanessa Guidry-Whipple, a Democrat who announced her retirement in June. Guidry-Whipple, the circuit’s first female appellate justice, became the first woman appointed chief judge in 2013. Her term ends Dec. 31.
Guidry-Whipple’s eight-parish district includes a central slice of southern Louisiana that stretches from the banks of the Atchafalaya River near the Mississippi state line all the way south to the gulf coast.
Tanner Magee
Magee, the second-ranking leader of the Louisiana House, was elected speaker pro tem in 2020. The former attorney is entering his seventh year as a state lawmaker. As second-in-command, he often presides over House sessions when House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, is not present.
Prior to becoming district 53’s state representative, Magee was a lawyer for a private firm, where he practiced everything from civil suits and criminal litigation to insurance matters, domestic family law and appellate cases. He has promised to restore the appeals court back to applying the law and holding people accountable.
Magee pointed to his wide-ranging variety of experiences as the defining feature of his candidacy that makes him the man for the job.
“I’ve written the laws that are being applied, I’ve been shaping public policy. But at the same time, my heart has always been at being a lawyer,” he told said.
Steven Miller
Miller, 55, served nearly 12 years as a prosecutor for the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s office before he was elected judge in 2014. He took his seat in 2015 and was re-elected in 2020.
“I felt being a district court judge and having the experiences that I have, that was the type of experience that she'd (Guidry-Whipple) want to see in the bench,” Miller said of his decision to run. “Being a trial court judge, I'm familiar with the work that I would be reviewing. So I thought I had what was required for the job.”
Miller is entering his eighth year presiding over a docket of criminal cases, civil suits, juvenile matters, family and domestic hearings, divorces and custody disputes.
In addition to overseeing Lafourche’s drug treatment court, Miller recently set up a Family Preservation Court and serves as its first judge. He touts his courtroom experience as a judge and trial attorney as his strong suits.
“You're running as a judge, you're not an advocate. You're not supposed to be pro or anti things. You're not supposed to be for this group, and against another group,” Miller said. “That’s not what this is all about. Judges are supposed to be fair and impartial; they’re not supposed to have a bias.”
Where the money's going
Money has flowed into both campaigns. The two camps have combined to raise more than $600,000 since May 3, candidate financial reports filed with the state show.
Magee had a running start with $250,000 in his coffers before he officially qualified in July. Since then, he’s collected nearly $275,000, with donations coming from a handful of prominent law firms, fellow state legislators and at least a dozen political action committees. Much of his support has come from his home base of Terrebonne Parish.
As of Oct. 31, the most recent filing deadline, Magee still had $215,000 on tap to close out his campaign.
Miller’s base has been his home parish of Lafourche, particularly in Thibodeaux. He indicated he’s gotten some of his strongest support from the local business community.
By Monday, Miller had raised over $333,000 and still had close to $260,000 left in his war chest, his financial records showed.