A Baker man accused of fatally shooting someone in Baton Rouge on New Year's Eve 2018 and dumping the body in an Iberville Parish sugarcane field has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in return for a 40-year prison term.

Darnell Davies, 28, would have faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison if he had been found guilty of second-degree murder this week in the death of Travis Smart, 28, of Baton Rouge.

Another Baker man arrested in the case, Jason Carter, 33, is scheduled to stand trial July 11 on a charge of accessory to second-degree murder.

Davies also pleaded guilty Monday to heroin possession. State District Judge Beau Higginbotham sentenced him to four years in prison and ordered that time to run consecutive with his 40-year manslaughter sentence.

Authorities said Smart was shot multiple times somewhere on North 32nd Street in Baton Rouge. His body was found off Sidney Road in Rosedale, just over a mile north of Interstate 10 at the Grosse Tete exit.